Shanaya Kapoor's 'Babies' Day Out' Pics Are As Goofy As It Gets

Summer months are synonymous with ice cream treats and so, with lockdown restrictions eased in Mumbai, the Kapoor siblings stepped out for exactly something that and needless to say they had a lot of fun. We are talking about Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan here. Now we all know how much Shanaya Kapoor is fond of a good photoshoot - impromptu or otherwise. Hence, it was not surprising when she a bunch of photos made it to Shanaya's Instagram from her day out with Jahaan. Shanaya summed up her Thursday morning outing with a simple caption: "Ice cream and laughs." In a hashtag, she added: "Babies' day out."

The comments section was flooded with reactions from Shanaya's bestie Navya Naveli Nanda, and parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya was cute as a button in a crop top styled with white denim shorts. She added a dash of red to her look with a baguette and accessorised with statement hoops.

Every now and then, Shanaya Kapoor dedicates adorable posts to her brother Jahaan. On his birthday this year, here's how the big sister wished Jahaan: "No one messes with my little brother, except me!"

Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. However, she has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.