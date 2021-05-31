Shanaya Kapoor, In A Mexico State Of Mind, Sizzles In Throwback Photoshoot

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Hello there, Shanaya Kapoor. The aspiring actress treated us to glimpses of a throwback photoshoot she was part of and oh boy, she looks gorgeous. Shanaya Kapoor, in a vacation state of mind, described her mood in the photos in these words: "Mentally I'm in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach." In the photos, Shanaya looks ethereal in a white bikini by the brand Ookioh styled with a shear overlay wrapped around her body. Courtesy for the hat is Myaraa by Namrata Lodha. The show-stealer is her oversized hat which put together the whole I-am-in-Mexico look. "Throwback to shoot days," Shanaya captioned another set of photos.

Without further ado, here's how Shanaya Kapoor would dress up if she was in Mexico:

Needless to say that Shanaya Kapoor's cheerleaders are always at work. Suhana Khan rightly summed up Shanaya's photos as "unreal" while Ananaya Panday wrote: "What?" in disbelief. Navya Naveli Nanda commented: "What's going on?" while Khushi Kapoor posted a bunch of red hearts. Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor also cheered for her in the comments.

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she's already a star on Instagram. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. However, she has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.