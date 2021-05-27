On Shanaya's Post, Dad Sanjay Kapoor's Comment Takes The Cake: 'Can You Give Me Those Abs?'

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Every so often, Shanaya Kapoor sets the Internet on fire with glimpses of her stunning photoshoots. On Thursday, she added some more to the list. Venue - her dining room. In the photos, Shanaya is every bit chic in white, pairing a crop top with joggers, which showed her toned mid-riff. "It's been a minute," she captioned her photos, which needless to say, received a whole lot of love from her cheerleaders. While Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor posted the heart-eyed emojis, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with an "Oh." Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor emptied her stash of the red heart icons but it's Sanjay Kapoor's comment that steals the show. "Can you give me those abs?" he wrote.

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared a bunch of photos from the birthday celebrations of her brother Jahaan Kapoor. She added this cheeky caption to her post: "No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav. PS - Swipe to see Jahaan getting fed up with me."

Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor are cousins of Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi are also Shanaya and Jahaan's cousins. Shanaya stepped into Bollywood working as an Assistant Director for Janhvi's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Production movie - she made the big announcement earlier this year.