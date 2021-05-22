On Suhana Khan's Birthday, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Digs Out Priceless Video From Their Childhood

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

The video is from Shanaya and Suhana's childhood days

Actress Ananya Panday also shared a throwback pic with Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 today and her BFFs, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have the sweetest birthday wishes for her. Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, went down the memory lane to dig out something memorable for her best friend on her birthday. Shanaya shared an old video of herself, Suhana and Ananya Panday on Instagram. The video is from Shanaya and Suhana's childhood days. In the video, the three BFFs can be seen dancing on the song Ye Mera Dil Pyaar Ka Deewana from Suhana's father, actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Don . It looks like that the three just came out of a swimming pool as they can be seen wearing adorable swimsuits in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday my sue, we're forever going to be dancing together." The post received comments from Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's mothers Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, respectively. Both Maheep and Bhavana, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Shanaya also shared a throwback picture from her childhood featuring her, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. In the picture, all three can be seen wearing a flower each in their hair. "Love you Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday," Shanaya wrote along with the picture.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story to share an unseen childhood picture of herself and Suhana Khan. "Happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 lyf Suhana Khan," she wrote along with the picture.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been best friends since their childhood days. They are often seen hanging out together. The trio is often referred as the "Charlie's Angels" by their parents.