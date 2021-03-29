Holi 2021: Ananya Panday's 'Best Memories' With BFFs Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan (Image courtesy: @ananyapanday)

If you are revisiting your Holi memories while sitting at home this year, then you are not alone. Actress Ananya Panday is cherishing her memories too. Ananya has taken us back to her childhood in her latest Instagram post on the occasion and it is overloaded with cuteness. Ananya shared a throwback picture from her childhood on the platform. In the photo, little Ananya can be seen playing Holi with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Ananya, who is posing in the middle, is holding a packet of gulaal in her hands.

Little Shanaya, who is on the left, is sitting on a swing and is looking away from the camera. Cute Suhana is looking straight into the lens. Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are covered in gulaal and all of them look super-cute in their Holi looks.

In her caption, Ananya shared that her "best Holi memories are with these two" (Shanaya and Suhana). She wrote, "happy holi!!!!! my best Holi memories are with these two. Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always."

Going by Ananya's caption, it is evident that she is missing Holi celebrations with Shanaya and Suhana. The actress requested her fans to stay safe on Holi amid the coronavirus pandemic.

See Ananya Panday's post here:

For those of you who are unaware, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are Ananya Panday's childhood friends. Ananya is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter. Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger and Shakun Batra's untitled project. She last appeared in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions soon. Shanaya will start shooting for the project in July this year. Speaking of Suhana Khan, she is currently studying in a film school in New York. Suhana made her acting debut in the 2019 short film The Grey Part Of Blue.