Suhana Khan Started The Week With Her Favourite Form Of Work Out. See Pic

Suhana Khan from her Instagram story (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana shared a glimpse of her work out session on Instagram

She added a Pilates-themed sticker to her Instagram story

We also got a glimpse of Suhana's chic work out wear

Suhana Khan started the week with her favourite form of work out, which means she drove away Monday blues with a good dose of Pilates. Suhana Khan is currently in New York, where she studies film at the Columbia University. Every now and then, Suhana shares glimpses of her life in the Big Apple on Instagram. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a glimpse of her Monday work out routine and looks like it was all about Pilates. Suhana shared an adorable mirror selfie and added a Pilates-themed sticker to her Instagram story. Suhana, who already has a reputation for her impeccable style, sported grey athleisure for her Pilates session.

Hello there, Suhana Khan!

Suhana Khan has a huge fan following on social media and often trends for featuring in viral fan-club posts. Last month, the Internet spotted this video of her lip-syncing to the song Peaches by Justin Bieber.

Suhana Khan celebrated her 21st birthday in May this year. She celebrated her birthday with her circle of friends in New York. However, only one photo made it to her Instagram, in which we got a glimpse of Suhana's birthday-special outfit. How gorgeous is that?

Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child - the couple are also parents to AbRam, 8, and Aryan, 23. Suhana is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Suhana aspires to be an actress and will pursue her career dreams only after finishing studying. Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018.