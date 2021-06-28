Suhana Khan Outs Herself As A 'Cat Lady.' Per Cousin Alia, The 'Only Cool' One

Suhana Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, on Sunday, channelised her love for cats through her recent Instagram post. Suhana dropped a stunning picture of herself on the platform. The picture also features a black cat in Suhana's lap. In the caption of her post, Suhana called herself a "cat lady." The post received a comment each from Suhana's cousin sister Alia Chhiba and Gauri Khan's BFFs Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. "You're the only cool cat lady," Alia Chhiba wrote in her comment. Suhana replied to Alia's comment and wrote: "Hehe thanks." While Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, Bhavana Pandey left heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's aforementioned post here:

Suhana Khan, who is currently pursuing her higher education in New York keeps giving glimpses from her every day life on Instagram. Last week, Suhana shared a gym selfie on her Instagram story.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier this month, Suhana shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram. Suhana looks stunning in a black crop top in the picture. The post received comments from Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana recently turned 21 and celebrated her birthday in New York. Giving us a glimpse of her birthday outfit, she dropped a beautiful picture on Instagram. She can be seen dressed in an elegant pistachio outfit in the picture. Keeping the caption simple, she wrote: "Twenty one."

Like her father, Suhana too aspires to work in the film industry. She is currently a student at the New York University. She has featured in several theatre shows in the past. Suhana has also been a part of the short film The Grey Part Of Blue.