'The Prettiest Person Ever': Suhana Khan's Latest Post Gets A Whole Lot Of Love From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli And Others

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan is "the prettiest person ever," as per her BFF and actress Ananya Panday. On Wednesday evening, Suhana Khan posted a stunning picture of herself clicked by her friend Palmer Wells on Instagram and her photo immediately caught the attention of her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as her cousin Alia Chhiba. In the photo, Suhana looks gorgeous in a black outfit - she wore her hair down. Ananya, who loved Suhana's latest entry, commented, "You're like the prettiest person ever" on Suhana's post. "Wait whaaaat," wrote Shanaya with several heart eye and fire icons in the comments section.

Suhana's friend and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented: "OH HELLO" with fire icons while her cousin Alia Chhiba just dropped heart eye emojis.

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana, who is a close friend of Gauri Khan, also dropped hart icons in the comments section of Suhana Khan's post.

See Suhana Khan's stunning photo here:

And here's what her friends commented:

Screenshot of comments on Suhana Khan's post.

Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 21st birthday. She is currently in New York, where she is pursuing her higher studies. On her special day, Suhana Khan posted a beautiful picture of herself in a pistachio outfit. Check it out here:

Suhana Khan studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. In the past, Suhana featured in several theatre shows and also in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to two sons - AbRam and Aryan.