Suhana Khan And Birthday Boy AbRam Are Too Cool For School In This Throwback

Suhana and AbRam in a still from her Instagram story (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana posted a birthday wish for AbRam on her Instagram story

AbRam celebrates his 8th birthday on May 27

Suhana also recently celebrated her 21st birthday

Suhana Khan, who is miles away from little brother AbRam, wished him on his 8th birthday with an adorable video shared on her Instagram story. Suhana Khan, known for her love for simple captions, just introduced AbRam as "birthday boy" to her Instafam. The video she shared is just a glimpse of a fun-filled moment she shared with AbRam when she was home recently. In the video, Suhana and AbRam can be seen chilling by the pool - she asks for a kiss and AbRam adorably obliges. AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's youngest child. Suhana and AbRam have an elder brother named Aryan, 23.

Suhana Khan's Instagram story has been shared by fan-clubs. Here's how she wished AbRam on his 8th birthday:

Suhana also recently shared her 21st birthday in New York, where she is pursuing higher studies at Columbia University. On her birthday, Suhana stepped into a new year of her life with this post:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan graduated from University of South California's School of Cinematic Arts as batch of 2020. Before joining college, Aryan Khan was classmates with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at Sevenoaks School in London's Kent. Their batch passed out from school in 2016.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 movie Zero. His next is expected to be action thriller Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars.