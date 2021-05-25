Viral Pics: Suhana Khan, Stunning In An LBD, At Party With Friends

Suhana Khan recently turned 21

Suhana Khan with her friend. (Image courtesy: pkwizzles)

Highlights

  • The viral pictures were posted by Suhana Khan's friends on Instagram
  • She can be seen laughing with all her heart in one of the pictures
  • Suhana is currently in New York
New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently turned 21, has been trending on social media since Tuesday morning, courtesy pictures of her and her friends from a party. Suhana is currently in New York, where she is pursuing her higher studies. A few friends of Suhana Khan shared new pictures from what appears to be her birthday party on Instagram and it went viral in no time. In the now-trending photos, Suhana Khan stuns in a cut-out black dress. She can be seen laughing with all her heart in one of the pictures. Check out the viral pictures of Suhana Khan with her "ladies":

On her 21st birthday, Suhana Khan posted a stunning picture of herself in a pistachio outfit.

Several fan clubs dedicated to Suhana also gave us glimpses of her birthday celebrations. Take a look:

Suhana Khan is a pro when it comes to bodycon dresses and of course, hair flip. These pictures and video shared by her friend prove it. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out some more photos of Suhana Khan from her New York diaries:

Suhana Khan studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. In the past, Suhana featured several theatre shows and also in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue. Suhana's brother Aryan Khan also recently graduated from the University Of South California.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to a son named AbRam. He is 7.

