Inside Suhana Khan's 21st Birthday Celebrations In New York

Suhana Khan was all smiles. (courtesy suhanakhan2_m)

Highlights Suhana celebrated her birthday in New York

She studies there

Suhana wore a pistachio dress for her birthday

Suhana Khan, who is now 21, celebrated her birthday in New York, where she currently studies. We got a glimpse of Suhana's low-key birthday celebrations courtesy many fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram. For her special day, the birthday girl picked a pistachio outfit and she looked cute as ever. In one the pictures shared by a fan club, Suhana Khan can be seen posing with her birthday cake, while another video features her playing with a few balloons as she flashes a bright grin. On Sunday morning, she posted a stunning solo shot of herself on her verified Instagram account and she wrote: "Twenty one," adding a heart emoji to it.

Check out the aforementioned posts here:

For Suhana's birthday, her mother and interior decorator Gauri Khan shared a super cute picture of her daughter and she wrote in her caption: "Happy birthday... You are loved today, tomorrow and always."

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba, posting a picture from their childhood days wrote: "Birthday kisses for my A1."

Suhana Khan frequently shares posts with her friends. Some with her friends in New York, and others with her close-knit friends circle in Mumbai, which includes Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. "Just me being the main character," Suhana captioned this post. Take a look:

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.