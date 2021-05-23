On Suhana Khan's Latest Post, Ananya Panday And Navya Naveli Dropped These Comments

Suhana Khan turned 21 this year. (Image courtesy: @suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, who is currently studying in New York, has set Instagram on fire with her latest picture on the platform. The post comes a day after her 21st birthday. In the photo, Suhana looks stunning in her pistachio dress as she poses in the balcony. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal make-up. The star kid put a simple caption in her birthday-special post. She wrote, "Twenty one." Suhana's post has garnered more than 2 lakh likes on her Instagram handle so far. While many celebrities dropped their respective comments on Suhana's latest picture, we couldn't ignore Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda's reactions to it.

Ananya called Suhana, "Tinkerbell" (a fairy, the fictional character in Disney's 2008 animated film Tinker Bell). Navya dropped an awestruck emoji in the comment section. Ananya's little sister Rysa Pandey called Suhana, "pretty woman."

Apart from them, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Zoya Akhtar also commented on Suhana's post. Maheep dropped a red heart emoji, a smiley face with red hearts emoji and a kiss emoji in her comment. Bhavana posted two red heart emojis and fire emojis. Seema dropped an awestruck emoji along with a heart and a few kisses emojis. Zoya posted a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here.

Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday. Born in 2000, she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Suhana has two siblings- Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Aryan was born in 1997. Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

In terms of work, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue in 2019.

Coming back to Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli, both of them share a close bond with Suhana Khan. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Navya is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter.