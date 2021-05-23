ICYMI: Just A Cute Pic Of Suhana Khan In Cousin Alia Chhiba's Birthday-Special Post For Her

Alia Chhiba posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @aliachhiba)

Highlights A childhood photo of Suhana Khan with her cousin Alia Chhiba is trending

Alia shared the photo on Suhana's birthday yesterday

In the picture, Alia can be seen kissing Suhana on her cheeks

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 21st birthday yesterday. Now, a cute childhood picture of Suhana is trending on the Internet, all thanks to her cousin sister Alia Chhiba. On Saturday, Alia had wished Suhana on her birthday on Instagram. Alia posted a few throwback pictures with Suhana on the platform in which she can be seen cuddling with the star kid. In both pictures, Alia is kissing Suhana on the cheeks. While the first picture is from Alia and Suhana's childhood days, the second photo was captured years later in their teens.

In her caption, Alia called Suhana her, "A1" and wrote, "B'day kisses for my A1." Suhana replied to her saying, "Hehehe I love you so much," and added a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Suhana's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dropped their respective comments on Alia's post. Ananya wrote, "Missing you Alia." Shanaya commented, "Adorable."

Take a look at Alia Chhiba's post.

Suhana's mom Gauri Khan also wished her a happy birthday on social media yesterday. Gauri had shared a stunning picture of Suhana on Instagram in which the star kid can be seen sporting a black polka dot dress. In her caption, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always."

Suhana replied to her mom's post. She wrote, "I love you." Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also wished Suhana on her birthday. Amrita wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling." Sussanne commented, "Happy happiest birthday Suhana." "Happy birthday Su," read Seema's comment." Neelam wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday." Bhavana dropped a few red heart emojis.

See Gauri Khan's post here.

Earlier, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also wished their BFF Suhana Khan a happy birthday on their respective Instagram handles.

Coming back to Alia Chhiba, she is the daughter of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba. Arjun Chhiba is Alia's brother. Both Alia and Arjun share a close bond with Suhana along with her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Born in 2000, Suhana Khan is currently studying filmmaking in New York. She graduated from Ardingly College in England. She aspires to become an actress in Bollywood.