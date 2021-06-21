Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Suhana's Father's Day Greeting Is Adorable (With All Kinds Of Emojis)

A throwback of SRK and Suhana. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan sent a Father's Day greeting to dad Shah Rukh Khan, all the way from New York, where she is currently studying. She posted a childhood picture of herself, in which she can be seen kissing her father. "Father's Day," she simply captioned the post. The picture in question was obviously very cute. However, SRK's reply to Suhana's greeting was even cuter. Using heart and heart-eyed emojis, Shah Rukh Khan shared the same picture on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Miss you baby so much that I am using emojis."

Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story.

The actor sent out a Father's Day greeting to his Instafam with an unusual picture and a caption that read: "Happy Father's Day to all fathers. Here's wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their 'lil naughty munchkins'."

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone.