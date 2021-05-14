Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's Rule For Son Aryan At Home - 'Don't Do Something A Girl Can't Do'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to be the king of romance in Bollywood, had once opened up about his views on how a man should dress in front of the female friends and family members. In the old interview with Femina, the 55-year-old actor had also shared that his son Aryan Khan is not allowed to be shirtless at home. "I believe that a man in his house doesn't have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time," Shah Rukh Khan told Femina during an interview in 2017. Talking about the importance of gender equality, the actor further stressed on the fact that his sons do not have any extra privilege over his daughter. He highlighted the fact that if women are not expected to go shirtless then men too shouldn't be doing something that women can't. "If you'd feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless?" Shah Rukh Khan had said. "It's got nothing to do with having breasts or not-don't do something a girl can't do," he had added.

Shah Rukh Khan got married to designer Gauri Khan in the year 1991. The 55-year-old actor is father to three children - daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. He often shares pictures of himself chilling with his children on social media.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan. The film is currently in its filming stage. The 55-year-old actor also has a cameo in sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.