Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Doesn't Have A Twitter Bio

Shah Rukh Khan took a break in between "doing nothing" and got into a chatty mood with his fans. He started a Q & A session with his followers on Twitter and came up with several witty responses, dipped in his signature sense of humour. One such reply was when asked about his Twitter account. Shah Rukh Khan, who has 41.7 million followers on Twitter, doesn't have a bio on his profile and that exactly what piqued a fan's interest. Responding to the fan on a lighter note, Shah Rukh revealed the reason he is yet to update his bio on Twitter. "It's still being compiled... so much of life has happened to me my friend, it's difficult to restrict it in a bio," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

It's still being compiled....so much of life has happened to me my friend, it's difficult to restrict it in a bio.... https://t.co/YzZ8PktsdL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, lots of questions were asked about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects. Without revealing anything specific, the 55-year-old actor hinted that a few of his films are in the line-up.

Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don't tell anybody please. https://t.co/5g4OuWousd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh wrapped the interactive session with fans with these words: "Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thank you all for your time and patience and also don't get disappointed for no reply. It's a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!"

Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thk u all for ur time & patience and also don't get disappointed for no reply. It's a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 movie Zero. His next is expected to be action thriller Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars.