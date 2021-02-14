This Is Not A Drill. Salman Khan Has A Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan

Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights The shoot of 'Pathan' began in November last month

Salman shared his shooting schedule on 'Bigg Boss 14'

Salman revealed he will be shooting for 'Pathan' next

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan featured on the trends' list all of Sunday, courtesy a Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. Speaking on the Bigg Boss 14 stage, Salman Khan appeared to confirm that he indeed features in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller Pathan, reported news agency PTI. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that Salman Khan will have an extended cameo in Pathan. Talking about his busy work schedule, the 55-year-old superstar said: "Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," reported PTI. Salman referred to the third instalment in the Tiger series of films. Meanwhile, Salman will co-star with Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The shooting of Pathan began in November and is expected to hit screens sometime in 2021.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have actively promoted each other's films in the past. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero. In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the role of the antagonist. Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have reportedly zeroed in on Dubai as the epicenter of major fight scenes in Pathan.

(With PTI inputs)