Shanaya Kapoor Dancing To Thare Rahiyo Is A Whole Mood

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Highlights Shanaya Kapoor shared a video of herself on Saturday

"Practice session with the most patient & amazing teacher," she wrote

"Happy when I dance," she added

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor has amassed quite a significant fan following well before her Bollywood debut. Shanaya always makes quite a buzz with her Instagram posts featuring her and her friends. Making our dull Sunday brighter, she shared an Instagram Reels of herself practicing the classical Indian dance form, Kathak. All the makings of a perfect Bollywood actress, don't you think? Shanaya looked elegant and graceful as she delicately performed the steps in a sunny-yellow Anarkali suit and ghungrus tied to her feet. Shanaya is definitely gracefully twirling her way into our hearts with all her dance moves.

Shanaya shared the Instagram Reels along with the caption, where she tagged her dance teacher and wrote, “Practice session with the most patient and amazing teacher”, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag ‘#happywhenidance'. Shanaya most definitely looks happy and pretty dancing to the song Thare Rahiyo O Banke Yaar sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1972 movie Pakeezha.

Watch the full video here:

The video received many likes and comments. Shanaya's bestie and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda, wrote, “Ooo”, to which Shanaya responded saying, “I need to learn my dance moves from you”, along with a wink emoji.

Shanaya's fun Friday night with friends, Ananya Pandey and Navya Nanda, didn't seem to deter her from her dance practice the next day. We cannot help but admire her discipline and dedication. Shanaya gave us a glimpse into her fun Friday night with her besties on Instagram. The three best friends seemed to be having a ball together as they posed for fun pictures.

This isn't the first time Shanaya wowed us with her dance skills. Earlier, she had posted a video of herself showing off her belly dancing moves. Shanaya performed each of the dance moves with effortless ease on the song Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira that left us awestruck.

Shanaya recently announced the news about her Bollywood debut. She is set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will start shooting for the movie soon.