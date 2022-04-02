Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Cheer For Winning KKR. Bonus AbRam Khan

KKR's dream team (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Highlights Last night, KKR won against Punjab Kings

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and AbRam were in the audience

Several photos of the three went viral

Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Last night, KKR won against Punjab Kings and the biggest cheerleaders were Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday. The match took place in Mumbai and Suhana, AbRam and Ananya were clicked in the audience. Suhana Khan shared several photos from the match night. In the first photo, Suhana, dressed in a yellow top with the KKR logo, was going for the match and across the pic, she wrote, "Game day."

Check out Suhana Khan's photo:

In the second photo, AbRam Khan is seen praying for KKR's win and across it, Suhana wrote, "Think it worked @kkriders."

And the third photo is of the KKR's "dream team" featuring Suhana, Ananya, and Abram. After KKR's win, all three were the loudest cheerleaders. Ananya Panday was also seen wearing a white top with KKR's logo on it.

While Shah Rukh Khan missed watching the match on the field, his kids were present for the big day. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan Khan also represented their father during the IPL auction this year. KKR's co-owner and actress Juhi Chawla's daughter was also present with Suhana and Aryan Khan.

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut. At present, Suhana is shooting for her debut movie, which is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics. The film is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are also making their acting debut with the film.