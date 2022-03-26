In A Backless Gown, Suhana Khan Is Making Insta-Garam

Suhana Khan in a black gown (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often restricts her social media posts for special occasions. But sometimes, she treats her fans to unmissable and lovely snaps that go viral instantly. Recently, Suhana Khan shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. She is dressed in a black backless gown and is looking away from the camera. For her makeup, Suhana Khan went for loads of highlighter, nude lips, and went for a messy bun and gold hoops. She shared the photo with a black heart emoji.

Check out Suhana Khan's photo:

Just like her father, Suhana Khan is also making her acting debut. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's movie, which is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Along with Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are also making their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film. No official confirmation has been shared on the news, but several photos of the three have been going viral.

Did you know Suhana Khan was Shah Rukh Khan's assistant director in Zero? Well, in an interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh had said, "Yes, Suhana wants to act but needs to train for 3-4 years before that. She's doing theatre in London now. Hopefully, she'll shift to America. She came here as a part of learning acting. So, she needed to spend time on film sets. We were shooting a song for Zero. I wanted her to watch Katrina (Kaif) and Anushka (Sharma) because both of them are such different kind of actors. Katrina has her own charm and Anushka has her own way of enacting. But what they did instead is put her onto me as the assistant director to get me on time from home. She'd say,' Papa, the shot is ready."

"She needs to finish her education first. She wants to do stage, street theatre...There are plenty of opportunities around the world. In India, I guess we don't learn acting. We just assume hum mein talent hain," Shah Rukh had added.

