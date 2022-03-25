Viral: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Begin Filming Desi Version Of Archie Comics

Suhana, Khushi and Ananya pictured at the shoot. (courtesy: thebuzzdiary)

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty will be soon be brought to screen courtesy filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing the Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics. The dream cast, you ask? Well, going by the pictures that are viral from the film's set, seems like Suhana Khan will be Veronica Lodge (the center-parted dark hair and the outfit choice gave it away). Khushi Kapoor's look has a striking resemblance to Betty Cooper (because nothing says Betty Cooper more than vest sweaters and skirts and the bangs, of course). Agastya Nanda, no points for guessing, will be Archie Andrews

Characters from the Archie comics have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture.

Last year, Zoya Akhtar announced her association with the project in an Instagram post. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. She wrote: "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

Suhana, Agastya and Khushi belong to a family of actors. Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK.

Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. He is the grandchild of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstars Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films.