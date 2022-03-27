Ab-Tastic Shah Rukh Khan Is 56, Points Out Daughter Suhana: 'We Are Not Allowed Excuses'

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Suhana Khan shared a post

She penned an appreciation post

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting in Spain for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan left his fans awestruck after giving a glimpse of his chiselled body in his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Now, his daughter Suhana Khan has penned an appreciation note for her father on her Instagram handle. On Saturday evening, she shared the picture of a 56-year-old actor wherein he is showing off his eight-pack abs, long hair and rustic look. Sharing the image, Suhana wrote, "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses." Check out below:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm by sharing his Pathaan look on his Instagram handle. Sharing the first look, he wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge... Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga...."

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan shared the post, his fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I'M SPEECHLESS SIR," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Spain with Deepika Padukone shooting for Pathaan. Earlier, several pictures from the sets went viral wherein Deepika was looking stunning in a yellow monokini while SRK sported his chiselled body. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in January 2023.

On the other hand, Suhana is also all set to make her big break in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Several pictures from the sets also went viral, leaving fans excited to watch the film, which will release on Netflix.