Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Lost 10 Kgs In One Week For New Film. 'Truly Stunned,' Says Producer

An image of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. (Image Credit: IANS)

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.

The actress shed the weight in just a week. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vinay Pathak and Shivin Narang.

Talking about the actress's physical transformation, producer Prerna Arora said, "I am truly stunned by her transformation.”

She further mentioned: “This disciplined approach to her health and fitness does not only underline her dedication to craft but is also a reflection of the commitment she has towards portraying her character of a fierce cop, authentically.”

‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy' is produced by Prerna Arora, along with UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. The film is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)