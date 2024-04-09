Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Wants Daughter Kaveri To Star Opposite Aaryan Khan In This Film's Sequel

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: suchitrapublic )

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is famously known for her work alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 rom-com Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Earlier, the actress shared that she would like Aaryan Khan to play his father SRK's role of Sunil if a sequel to the film were ever made. Now, in a recent interview with Zoom, Suchitra added that she would love to see her daughter, Kaveri Kapur opposite Aaryan in the film, in the role of Anna. When asked who she would like to see in a Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sequel, she quickly replied, “Kaveri, of course, my daughter. Goes without saying.”

ICYMI, when Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years, Suchitra was asked who she would like to see as Sunil and Anna if the film is remade. Initially, she said Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and later expressed that they are too old to play young lovers. She further added that she would have picked Aaryan, if he were into acting.

Meanwhile, Aaryan Khan will be marking his directorial debut with a show reportedly named Stardom. Bobby Deol will be playing one of the pivotal roles in the project, which will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. In December 2022, Aryan disclosed that he had finished the writing of his debut directorial. More details about Aryan's show are still awaited.

On the other hand, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has shed 10 kg to play the role of a cop in her upcoming film Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy. Talking about her physical transformation, producer Prerna Arora mentioned, "I am truly stunned by her transformation. This disciplined approach to her health and fitness does not only underline her dedication to craft but is also a reflection of the commitment she has towards portraying her character of a fierce cop, authentically.”

Helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal, Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy is produced by Prerna Arora, UJS Studio, and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. The movie also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vinay Pathak and Shivin Narang.