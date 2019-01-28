Started By Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh Add To Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Album

Ayushmann and Tahira, just this forever (courtesy ayushmannk)

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases this Friday and ahead of that Bollywood celebrities are posting loved-up photos, featuring their special ones, along with special messages with the tag "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga." It all began with Anil Kapoor, who plays Sonam Kapoor's father in the film, tweeting an adorable note for his wife Sunita Kapoor on Sunday, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh joining in the fun. Ayushmann dedicated a wonderful message to his wife Tahira Kashyap, who is battling cancer, and wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - For me Tahira is the biggest inspiration. She's smart, selfless and sexy."

Riteish had the sweetest message for wife Genelia D'Souza and wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years and counting." On Instagram, Genelia responded with a mushy comment as she borrowed lyrics from the song Dil De Diya Hai, which featured the couple.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Rajkummar Rao, who co-stars with Sonam and Anil Kapoor in the film, also tweeted a selfie with his partner Patralekhaa and wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong, beautiful, talented, humble and loving."

Earlier on Sunday, Anil Kapoor zeroed in on an #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga message for Sunita Kapoor that will warm the cockles of your heart: "...Jaise strong, loving, boss lady... Sunita Kapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home! Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga," he tweeted.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!



Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao@arjunk26@Varun_dvn@Riteishdpic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

Directed by Shelly Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is about an unusual love story, featuring Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor-Juhi Chawla. The film gets its title from the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from 1942: A Love Story, famously starring Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all set to hit screens on February 1.