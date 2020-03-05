Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Introduces Us To Akshay Kumar’s Romantic Side

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif shared a new poster on Instagram

Sooryavanshi also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif, on Thursday, shared the latest poster of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi on her Instagram profile. In the poster, Akshay Kumar, who plays Katrina Kaif's love interest in the film, can be seen embracing her. In another part of the poster, the actor can be seen standing with a gun but only his back side is visible. Just like the other Sooryavanshi poster, we can also spot a helicopter in the backdrop in this new poster. Katrina Kaif shared the poster with the hashtag #Sooryavanshi. Have a look at the latest poster here :

The trailer of the upcoming cop drama was launched on Monday. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi in the film, shared a selfie from the trailer launch on his Instagram profile. In the selfie, he can be seen posing with Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty. This is the picture we are talking about :

The lead cast and the makers of the film also revealed the release date of Sooryavanshi in the coolest way possible. A few days ago, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, the film's director Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar shared a video on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the release date. Have a look :

Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's police universe. This film marks Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24.