Sooryavanshi Trailer: In Which Akshay Kumar Sends An SOS To Ajay Devgn And Ranveer Singh

Still from the Sooryavanshi trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Stop everything. The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is here. The Sooryavanshi trailer, dipped in patriotic fervour, does absolute justice to the four minutes it runs for and is a power-packed treat for fans of not only Akshay Kumar but also Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The Sooryavanshi trailer beings with Ajay Devgn's narration, recounting the terror attacks that shook Maximum City since the 1993 serial blasts. Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty's new cop drama, is set in current Mumbai. The Sooryavanshi trailer reveals that the film is the story of how DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar, is entrusted with the responsibility of preventing the "biggest attack" on Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar in a still from the Sooryavanshi trailer

The Sooryavanshi trailer reveals the film's interesting story-line without giving away the plots and twists - terrorists who entered Mumbai in 1993 planted kilos of RDX at a secret location and are planning destroy Mumbai with blasts across the city. DCP Sooryavanshi can be seen interrogating a captured terrorist played by Abhimanyu Singh, who refuses to divulge details when Akshay promises him that he will find and stop his fellow terrorists. Jackie Shroff, who plays the role of a wanted terrorist, makes an impactful appearance. The trailer then shifts to scenes of Akshay's adrenaline-pumping stunts featuring bikes, helicopters and cars.

Akshay Kumar in a still from the Sooryavanshi trailer

The Sooryavanshi trailer also has glimpses of the top cop's family life. At one point, Katrina Kaif (Akshay's wife in the film), slaps Sooryavanshi for choosing his duties as a cop over the safety of his own son.

Katrina Kaif in a still from the Sooryavanshi trailer

The second half of the Sooryavanshi trailer is reserved for Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Rohit Shetty's cop trio wreak havoc and destroy anything and everything in their mission to protect Mumbai from the terror attack.

Ajay Devgn in a still from the Sooryavanshi trailer

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi hits screens on March 24.