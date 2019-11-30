Akshay Kumar And Helicopter: A Stunning Glimpse Of The 'Last Stunt Of Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar shared this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

So, the last day on Sooryavanshi sets kinda looked like this - Akshay Kumar chilling with director Rohit Shetty and a helicopter on the runway. The 52-year-old Bollywood khiladi marked his last day on Sooryavanshi sets with a stunning photo, which came with an even more stunning caption, in which he revealed just the degree of thrill and excitement we should expect from the movie. In short, Sooryavanshi "will blow your mind". Here's what Akshay posted on Saturday evening: "Last day, last shot, last stunt of Sooryavanshi. It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe... We're excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it's gonna blow your mind we hope.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram, Rohit Shetty wrote a lengthy note about last day of Sooryavanshi shoot coinciding with the announcement of Golmaal 5:

Well, Akshay Kumar's helicopter photo should not come as a surprise to those who have been keeping up with Sooryavanshi updates. Earlier in June this year, Akshay tweeted a just-another-day-on-sets kinda photo, in which he was just "casually hanging" off a helicopter. The caption was laced with Akshay's signature humour but also came with a warninf: "Casually hanging off a helicopter... Just another day on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Do not try this on your own. All stunts are performed under expert supervision."

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi



P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Renowned action director Sunil Rodrigues designed the stunts for Sooryavanshi. And Akshay Kumar's way of thanking him was pretty scary we must say:

Akshay Kumar co-stars with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi and the film marks both stars' first project with Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's fourth cop drama after the Singham series of films and Simmba. The film will release on March 27 next year.