The Things Akshay Kumar Does For The Sake Of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar is a true blue khiladi and the reason we brought this up today is because of his latest Twitter post. The 51-year-old actor, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a daredevil, posted an adrenaline-laced picture of himself "casually hanging" off a helicopter. The photograph is from the sets of his forthcoming filmSooryavanshiand it also features the film's director Rohit Shetty, who can be seen riding a bike. Akshay accompanied the post along with a warning and he wrote: "Casually hanging off a helicopter... Just another day on the sets of Sooryavanshi . Do not try this on your own. All stunts are performed under expert supervision."

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi



P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Earlier this week, a picture of Akshay riding a bike on the streets of Bangkok surfaced on social media. The actor described his experience of doing the bike stunts in the country as "extra special." News agency PTI quoted Akshay as saying, "Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi... Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time. pic.twitter.com/2h1O6eZbwl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

Sooryavanshi is Akshay's first project with Rohit Shetty. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The filmmaker has earlier directed cop films such as SinghamandSingham Returns, featuring Ajay Devgan in the lead role, andSimmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Sooryvanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and it will be produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the period drama Kesari, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Besides Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar also has Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News in the pipeline.