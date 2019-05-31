From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Sets, Rohit Shetty's Tribute To Veeru Devgan

Rohit Shetty with his Sooryavanshi hero Akshay Kumar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rohit Shetty missed the funeral and the prayer meet of his "guru" Veeru Devgan this week because he was filming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar in Bangkok. But the filmmaker remembered the late action director as he executed the stunts of his film in compliance with the guidelines set by Veeru Devgan. "It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45. And I know one man who will always be proud of me in heaven. My guru, my father - Veeru Devgan. Two most important lessons he taught me - 1) Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you and 2) Before performing any stunt the most important thing is - SAFETY FIRST," he captioned the post.

In the accompanying video, Rohit Shetty can be seen performing a bike action sequence before the lead actor shoots the scene. "Stunt rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Here's Rohit Shetty's post:

On Thursday, after his father's prayer meet, Ajay Devgn thanked everyone for 'sharing the family's loss' and tweeted:

We are grateful to all of you for the way you have shared our loss. Thank you all for the prayers and support. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 30, 2019

Veeru Devgan mentored Rohit, who is the son of stunt coordinator MB Shetty. Rohit and Ajay Devgn were childhood friends. Ajay Devgn has starred in all of Rohit Shetty's films except Chennai Express and Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Together Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have made the Golmaal series, All The Best, Bol Bachchan and the Singham films. In fact, Sooryavanshi is the second spin-off of the Singham series (after Ranveer Singh's Simmba) and it will also feature Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.