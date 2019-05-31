The Bachchans, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Others Attend Veeru Devgan's Prayer Meet

Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa (L) and Kajol with her mother-in-law Veena (R) at the prayer meet.

Highlights Salman Khan attended the prayer meet with his siblings Several members of the industry attended the prayer meet The prayer meet was held at Mumbai's ISCKON Temple on Thursday

Ajay Devgn and his family organised a prayer meet for late action director Veeru Devgan at the ISCKON Temple in Mumbai on Thursday evening, which was attended by a several members of the film industry including the Bachchans, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Raveena Tandon among others. At the prayer meet, a teary-eyed Nysa, granddaughter of Veeru Devgan, accompanied her father Ajay Devgn as they exited the prayer meet surrounded by security personnel. Kajol, Ajay Devgn's wife, looked after her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. Most of the celebrities who turned up for the prayer meet had worked with Veeru Devgan at some point while many were Ajay and Kajol's colleagues.

Here are pictures from the prayer meet, starting with the Devgns:

Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his son Abhishek, who had also attended Veeru Devgan's funeral with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Salman Khan, who co-starred with Ajay Devgn in and London Dreams, attended the prayer meet with his siblings Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira.

Kareena Kapoor was photographed with her sister Karisma Kapoor. Their father Randhir Kapoor also attended the prayer meet while we also spotted Rajiv Kapoor mingling with other attendees.

Several other Bollywood celebrities turned up to pay their final respects to Veeru Devgan, which included Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, Shakti Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Veeru Devgan died on Monday due to age-related issues. He is best-known for directing action sequences for films such as Himmatwala, Mr India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah, among others.

Veeru Devgan also directed 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, featuring Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan.