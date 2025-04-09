Kajol On Daughter Nysa's Bollywood Plans: "She Has Made Up Her Mind"

With a bunch of star kids joining film industry, all eyes are on Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa. Kajol addressed the speculation if Nysa would join films or not. At News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol said, "Bilkul nai (Absolutely not)..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi (She won't join films)."

Kajol was also asked to share advise for upcoming talents, "Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don't take advise from everybody. Most importantly ki kyunki agar aap puchenge mujhe kya karna chahiye toh 100 log khare hoke bolenge tumhe yeh karna chahiye, tumhe apna naak badlo, tumhe apna haath badlo, baalon ka colour badlo, yeh karo vo karo. (First of all, I would like to say, please do not take advise from everybody. If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that)," added Kajol.

Kajol's daughter Nysa is often spotted at parties, screenings and events. She often accompanies her family members to various outings.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in mythological horror film Maa. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia. The first look of film Maa was shared in March this year and it shows Kajol as a fierce mother, trying to protect her daughter.

Maa is all set to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.