Veeru Devgan's Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Mourn Ajay Devgn's Father

Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at Veeru Devgan's funeral

Highlights Big B attended the funeral in Vile Parle Anil Kapoor came with Arjun Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor, Sunil Shetty were also there

Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral of celebrated action director Veeru Devgan in Vile Parle on Monday evening. Actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan died in Mumbai on Monday morning at the age of 85. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Veeru Devgan in 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, paid his last respects at the crematorium. He was photographed while being escorted by heavy security while Ajay Devgn performed the last rites. Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had paid a visit to Ajay Devgn and Kajol at their Juhu residence ahead of the funeral.

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Veeru Devgan in films such as Lajja and Benaam Badsha, offered his condolences while his actor nephew Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the funeral grounds. Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor also attended the funeral.

Actors Sunil Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor also paid their last respects. Other celebrities who attended the funeral include Vidya Balan, who arrived with her filmmaker husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shekhar Kapur, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Sunny Nijar, veteran actor Raza Murad, actor Vindu Dara Singh.

Ahead of the funeral, stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt along with filmmakers Sajid Khan and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at the Devgn residence.

Renowned action director Veeru Devgan has choreographed action scenes for films such as Kranti, Aaj Ka Arjun, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev. Apart from his impressive resume as an action director, he also worked as an assistant director for films such as Vishwatma and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai and produced movies like Dil Kya Kare and Singhasan. Veeru Devgan's only project as a director remains 1999's Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring his son Ajay Devgn along with Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan. He also worked with Ajay Devgn in films like Ishq and Dilwale.

Veeru Devgan is survived by two sons - Ajay and Anil - and a daughter.