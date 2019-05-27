Veeru Devgan Was An 'Excellent Person': Madhuri Dixit And Others Tweet Tributes

A file photograph of Veeru Devgan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Veeru Devgan died in Mumbai on Monday He died at the age of 85 "Condolences to the Devgn family," tweeted Madhuri Dixit

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher and several Bollywood filmmakers posted tributes for late action director and Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan on Twitter. Mr Devgan died in Mumbai on Monday morning at the age of 85. He choreographed action scenes for several Bollywood films of the Eighties and Nineties. Madhuri Dixit, whose films Prem Granth and Tridev were among those Veeru Devgan worked on, tweeted: "Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person." Read her tweet below:

Anupam Kher, who worked with Veeru Devgan in several films, offered his tribute to the late action director in his Twitter post. He wrote: "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Veeru Devgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti."

Range De Basanti actor Siddharth described the late action director as a "stellar veteran stunt choreographer" and he sent out condolences to Veeru Devgan's son Ajay Devgn and his family. Siddharth wrote: "Deepest condolences and strength to Ajay Devgn and his family. Prayers and respects to Veeru Devgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. RIP."

Action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, who began his career with Veeru Devgan, posted a tribute on social media on Monday afternoon. He wrote: "RIP Veeru Devgan ji. Just came to know about this sad news. As an action director always ahead of his times and as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on August 8, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman and made me part of his team.

An emotional Mr Kaushal poured his heart out in his tribute to the late action director and his mentor and added, "My first day of shoot as a stuntman, stunt double & my first outdoor shoot was under him. He fed me in his house when I did not have anything to eat. Can't help crying while writing this."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli described Veeru Devgan as a "legend of Hindi cinema" and he wrote: "RIP Veeru Devgn ji. A legend of Hindi cinema left his mark at a time when 'pure action', without VFX, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family."

#RIP#VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action', without vfx, was the order of the day.

Director duo Abbas Mustan, who are known for directing high-octane action films, tweeted: "Our heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol and entire family on the sad demise of Veeru Devgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace."

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, film producer Ashoke Pandit also posted tributes on Twitter.

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family.



Veeru Devgan was best-known for directing action sequences in films such as Kranti, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev among others. He also directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which featured his son Ajay Devgn along with Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan.