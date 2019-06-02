In PM's Condolence Note For Veeru Devgan, An Ode To His 'Daredevilry'

Veeru Devgan died in Mumbai on May 27 at the age of 85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a condolence letter addressed to late action director Veeru Devgan's wife Veena Devgan saying he was known for his "personal daredevilry" and that his death is "a great loss for the industry". The letter was shared on Twitter by their son and actor Ajay Devgn today. Veeru Devgan died in Mumbai on May 27 at the age of 85. He was a renowned stunt director, who choreographed the action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films, especially in the Nineties.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. Shri Devgan worked as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more. This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it," PM Modi said in the letter.

The Prime Minister added that there is something deeply moving about people like Veeru Devgan, who took great risks to enthrall audiences in the era of no visual effects.

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Thank you Sir. ???? pic.twitter.com/sJzFRzvMZb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 2, 2019

Veeru Devgan, who was born in Amritsar, directed action in films such as Kranti, Aaj Ka Arjun, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev. He also worked on films starring his son Ajay such as Ishq and Dilwale. Mr Devgan also directed and produced Ajay, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan in 1999's Hindustan Ki Kasam, his only work as a director.

The letter further stated that Mr Devgan was known for his "personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an action choreographer as well as being meticulous about the safety of his team".

"I convey my deepest condolences to Veeru Devgan's family, friends, admirers and the film industry as a whole. May he continue to inspire risk takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes," PM Modi said.

Ajay Devgn, while sharing a photo of the letter on Twitter, said: "My mother and the entire Devgan family are deeply touched and humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you Sir."

Actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan and several other Bollywood actors and filmmakers have also posted tributes for Veeru Devgan on Twitter in the last week.

Veeru Devgan is survived by two sons and a daughter.