A Day After Veeru Devgan's Funeral, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar And Rakesh Roshan Visit Ajay Devgn And Kajol

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan at Ajay Devgn's house

Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji, Rakesh Roshan and Karan Johar visited Ajay Devgn and his family on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the death of Ajay's father, veteran action director Veeru Devgan. Rani Mukerji, who co-starred with Ajay in 2003 film Chori Chori and is his wife Kajol's cousin, was photographed at the Devgn residence in Juhu as were Karan Johar, who has cast long-time friend Kajol in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked with Veeru Devgan in films such as Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang and King Uncle, was also pictured at the family home.

Veeru Devgan, who died on Monday, was suffering from age-related problems and had been admitted into a Mumbai hospital. He was 85 years old. Mr Devgan was among the pioneering stunt directors in the Bollywood film industry - he directed action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films.

Ahead of the funeral on Monday evening, several stars paid a visit to the Devgn family such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Ayan Mukherji and Sajid Khan. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were among the first ones to visit the Devgn family after Veeru Devgan's death.

Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Vidya Balan and many other celebrities attended the funeral, which took place in the Vile Parle crematorium.

Some of Veeru Devgan's renowned films, in which he choreographed action scenes, are Kranti, Aaj Ka Arjun, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshahand Tridev. He also worked as an assistant director in films like Vishwatma and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai. He also produced a few films and directed a film - Hindustan Ki Kasam - which starred his son Ajay, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan.