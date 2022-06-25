Ajay Devgn Remembers Dad Veeru Devgan On His Birth Anniversary. See His Post

Ajay Devgn with his late father Veeru Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

We've known Ajay Devgn over the decades for his on-screen enigma. The actor's skilful acting and mind-blowing stunts have won the hearts of hundreds of fans. But most of us don't know that Ajay Devgn found a lot of inspiration in his late father Veeru Devgna, who was a top-notch action director. To mark his father's birth anniversary, Ajay Devgn has dropped a special note on social media. He has shared a candid frame of Veeru Devgan and wrote, “I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday, Papa” and ended the note with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's special post:

Ajay Devgn never misses a chance to express how much he misses his father. On Father's Day, the actor posted a photo with his son Yug from the sets of one of his projects. In the image, a curious Yug is peeping from the back of a camera. We can also see Ajay Devgn checking whether the shot is okay or not. Ajay Devgn paired the image with a heartwarming caption. The actor wrote, “It's moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was busy shooting for Drishyam 2. The schedule for the film was recently wrapped and actress Shriya Saran treated us to some amazing photos from the set. In one photo, we get a glimpse of the main cast of the film, which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and others. In the caption, Shriya thanked the crew and did not forget to mention Ajay Devgn. She wrote, “Thank you for the best crew ever. Abhishek Pathakk, you are an amazing director. So happy to have worked with you. Tabu, you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you. Ajay Devgn, thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again. Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me and I miss her.”

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film Runway34, which was also directed by him.