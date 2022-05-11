More Pictures From Drishyam Actress Shriya Saran's Goa Diaries

A picture from Shriya Saran's Goa diaries. (courtesy: shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran has shared new pictures from her Goa diaries, and we are just loving it. The RRR actress has shared several pictures of herself with her daughter Radha and husband, Andrei Koscheev. In the photos, the actress is sizzling in a black monokini, while her daughter is twinning in a black and white outfit. Sharing the post, Shriya captioned it as "Love laughter and happiness. To love without condition, to talk without intention, to give without reason, care without expectation, that's the spirit of true love. Photographed by Radha's nanny , Divya didi ! Thank you my love".

Soon after Shriya Saran shared the post on her Instagram handle, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Lara Dutta commented, "Awesome babe!!

Here have a look:

Earlier this week, she shared adorable pictures enjoying her pool time with her husband and daughter. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy morning lovely people #grateful #blessed If we can just live today, doing our best duty, grateful for the day and its daily bread, we have lived a lifetime. Bhagavad Geeta"

Here have a look:

Shriya Saran is best known for her role in 2015's Drishyam, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Recently, she was seen in Rajamouli's blockbuster hit movie RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Have a look at more pictures from her Goa diaries:

On the work front, Shriya Saran made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Next, she will be seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

