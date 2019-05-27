Veeru Devgan, Veteran Action Director And Father Of Ajay, Dies At 85

A file photo of Veeru Devgan. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn

Veteran action choreographer Veeru Devgan died in Mumbai today. He was 85. Mr Devgan was the father of actor Ajay Devgn. The funeral will be held at 6 pm in Vile Parle, according to news agency ANI. According to a source close to the Devgan family, Veeru Devgan was admitted into a Mumbai hospital due to age-related health issues. Veeru Devgan was a renowned stunt director, who choreographed the action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films, especially in the Nineties.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon, writing: "Veeru Devgan passed away this morning (27 May 2019).. Father of Ajay Devgn....Veeru ji was an accomplished action director. Also directed the Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family."

Action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal paid tribute to the stunt director and his mentor and wrote: "RIP Veeru Devgan ji. Just came to know about this sad news. As an action director always ahead of his times and as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on August 8, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman and made me part of his team."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli paid condolences to Veeru Devgan on Twitter and wrote: "RIP Veeru Devgan ji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when pure action, without VFX, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family."

Film producer Ashoke Pandit, in his eulogy piece for Veeru Devgan, wrote: "Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devgan ji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family. Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today."

Veeru Devgan, who was born in Amritsar, directed action in films such as Kranti, Aaj Ka Arjun, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev. He also worked on films starring his son Ajay such as Ishq and Dilwale. Mr Devgan also directed and produced Ajay, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan in 1999's Hindustan Ki Kasam, his only work as a director. Veeru Devgan served as assistant director on Vishwatma and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai and also produced the films Dil Kya Kare and Singhasan.

Veeru Devgan is survived by two sons - Ajay and Anil - and a daughter. Ajay Devgn is married to actoress Kajol and they have a son and daughter.