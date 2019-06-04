'RIP With Love': Kajol's Tribute To Father-In-Law Veeru Devgan. It's OK To Cry

Kajol shared a throwback picture with Veeru Devgan. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Almost a week after her father-in-law Veeru Devgan's death, Kajol posted a heartfelt eulogy post on her Instagram profile on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-actress shared a throwback picture of herself along with the late action director, in which the duo could be seen smiling with all their hearts, echoing Kajol's caption on the post, which read, "In happier times." In her post, Kajol revealed that the picture was taken during an award ceremony, wherein Mr Devgan was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kajol accompanied the picture with an emotional post and wrote: "He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Veeru Devgan died due to age-related health issues on May 27. Mr Devgan's actor son Ajay Devgn performed the last rites at Vile Parle in Mumbai on the same day. Mr Devgan was a veteran action director, who choreographed the action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films, especially in the Nineties.

Members of the film fraternity mourned Mr Devgan's death. Rohit Shetty and Anil Kapoor also paid tribute to Veeru Devgan in their own ways on social media.

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru's Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Veeru Devgan is survived by two sons - Ajay and Anil - and a daughter. Ajay Devgn is married to actress Kajol and together they have a son named Yug (8) and a 16-year-old daughter named Nysa, who currently studies in Singapore.

Veeru Devgan was best-known for directing action sequences in classic films such as Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev among others. Mr Devgan also directed and produced Ajay, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan in the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam.