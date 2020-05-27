Veeru Devgan 'Taught Raw And Real Action,' Writes Rohit Shetty On First Death Anniversary

A file photo of Rohit Shetty with Veeru Devgan and Kajol. (courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Highlights Rohit Shetty shared throwback pictures with Veeru Devgan

"We were privileged to have him as our guru," wrote Rohit

"Never executed a single stunt without giving your example," he added

On Veeru Devgan's first death anniversary, filmmaker Rohit Shetty remembered him and shared an emotional post on social media. Rohit Shetty, who stepped into Bollywood as a stunt coordinator and is known for making high-octane-action films, considered the late action director to be his "guru." On Wednesday, Rohit shared a few throwback pictures - one of them was from the sets of a film and another was from an award function, which featured Veeru Devgan along with daughter-in-law Kajol, where Rohit Shetty presented the late director with a lifetime achievement award. "Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We were privileged to have him as our guru. Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award," Rohit Shetty wrote.

Last year, Rohit Shetty paid tribute to Veeru Devgan by sharing an extensive note, recalling all the important lessons that he taught him.An excerpt from Rohit Shetty's post read, "It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 4 and I know one man who will always be proud of me in heaven. My Guru, my father - Veeru Devgan." Recounting the two most important lessons that Veeru Devgan taught him, Rohit wrote, "Two most important lessons he taught me: Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. Before performing any stunt the most important thing is safety."

See Rohit Shetty's post here:

Meanwhile, Veeru Devgan's son and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared a moving tribute on social media and he captioned it: "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring,"

Veeru Devgan died due to age-related health issues on May 27, last year. Mr Devgan was a veteran action director, who choreographed the action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films, especially in the Nineties. He was best-known for directing action sequences in classic films such as Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev among others. Mr Devgan also directed and produced Ajay, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan in the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Rohit Shetty has worked with Veeru Devgan's son Ajay in the Golmaal series, the Singham series and the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.