'A Year Since You Left': Ajay Devgn Posts Tribute To Father Veeru

In a moving tribute to father Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn shared a video collage featuring himself with Veeru Devgan on his Instagram profile. In the monochrome video collage, Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgan can be seen posing for the camera on various occasions. Remembering Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary, Ajay Devgn wrote a heartwarming post dedicated to him. "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring," read Ajay Devgn's post. Veeru Devgan died due to age-related illness on May 27, 2019. Take a look at Ajay's tribute to his father here:

Within minutes of posting, Ajay Devgn's video was flooded with comments. Reacting to the video, Abhishek Bachchan and Dia Mirza commented with folded hands emoticons.

Veeru Devgan was a veteran action director, who directed action sequences in over 80 films, mainly in the nineties. He also ventured into film direction with the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Monisha Koirala.

Last year, on Teacher's day, Ajay Devgn remembered Veeru Devgan for the "invaluable life lessons." Ajay shared a throwback picture with dad Veeru Devgan and wrote, "My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons." Take a look:

Veeru Devgan has also acted in a couple of films such as Kranti, Sourabh and Singhasan. The father-son duo has worked together in films such as Ishq, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Dilwale, Divya Shakti, Jigar and Phool Aur Kaante.