Ajay Devgn On How Daughter Nysa Is Currently "Not Interested" In Bollywood

Ajay Devgn attended the trailer launch of his wife Kajol's upcoming horror film, Maa, on Thursday. At the event held in Mumbai, the actor opened up about his daughter Nysa's future plans.

Ajay Devgn, who produced Maa, was asked why he did not cast Nysa in the film. To which, the actor replied, "At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work."

In the same conversation, Kajol spoke about how her role in Maa resonated with her as a mother.

On being asked why Ajay Devgn did not cast his daughter Nysa in the film, the Singham actor said that she is not interested in this kind of work right now.

On being asked why Ajay Devgn did not cast his daughter Nysa in the film, the Singham actor said that she is not interested in this kind of work right now.

Speaking about her character in Maa where Kajol fights evils to protect her daughter, she said, "I spoke about this during Salaam Venky as well...It's any parent's worst nightmare (to lose their child)."

She added, "I normally tend not to let my feelings affect my shot, but somewhere down the line, subconsciously, emotions come easier. Tears fall more easily. Because you feel so connected to it, and it's so real."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999. The couple has two children, Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug, born in 2010.

Nysa celebrated her 22nd birthday last month. Wishing her on her special day, Ajay penned a special post on social media. The actor dropped a mirror selfie with her daughter on Instagram.

In the caption, Ajay wrote "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories…Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly."

Kajol also shared a sweet birthday wish for her daughter on Instagram. She shared two stunning pictures of Nysa in a yellow ethnic attire.

"Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for you and may the wind always blow through your rockstar hair in the right way... love love love you my darling girl!" read the caption.

