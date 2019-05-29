Sonam Kapoor To Sister Rhea Kapoor: 'The Yin To My Yang'

Sonam Kapoor shared the image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor always complement each other's fashion sense. The sisters perfectly match each other's choices all the time. Maybe that is why Sonam called Rhea, who is also her stylist, her "soul twin" and used the phrase "yin to my yang" for her. Sonam shared a picture with her muse Rhea on her Instagram profile and also did slide in how they are not only connected by blood but also by soul. Posting the picture, Sonam wrote: "With my soul twin. The yin to my yang. Rhea Kapoor."

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor also shared the same photo on social media with an adorable caption: "Me and my muse forever. Also related by blood but that's just an unrelated fact." Reacting to Rhea's post, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja called the sisters "rulers of the land." In his comment, Anand wrote: "Kingdom >> Queendom? ... let's just say rulers of the land."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also Instagrammed several pictures of her from the same photoshoot and even highlighted her love for "vintage" things. She captioned one of her posts: "Everything is a vintage buy. Cause I'm an old fashioned kinda gal." In her photos, Sonam can be seen dressed in a Sabyasachi outfit, pulling off long polka dotted skirt with a silk rose gold blouse and a mirror work jacket. She accessorized her look with black shoes and a brown handbag.

Here are the posts we are talking about:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is prepping for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Sharing a glimpse from the film a few days ago, Sonam announced its new release date and said that the film will open in theatres on September 20. The Zoya Factor also features Dulquer Salmaan in lead role.