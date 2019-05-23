The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A New Release Date

A glimpse from film The Zoya Factor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The Zoya Factor features Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan The Zoya Factor has been directed by Abhishek Sharma The film will release on September 20 this year

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film The Zoya Factor will now open in theatres on September 20 this year. Fox Star Studios, who produced the film, shared the new release date on social media along with a glimpse from the film. Announcing the big news, the makers wrote: "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. The Zoya Factor will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Adlabs Films." The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel The Zoya Factor. Its lead actress Sonam Kapoor also shared the big news on her Instagram account and wrote: "We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on September 20, 2019."

Take a look at Fox Star Studios' and Sonam Kapoor's post:

Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 5 this year. However, the makers changed the release date to September 20, 2019. Introducing the film in March last year, Sonam Kapoor shared a post with the film's poster, in which she with her co-star Dulquer Salmaan could be seen holding a copy of the novel with their character's name written above them. Sonam wrote: "Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer@foxstarhindi#AdlabsFilmspic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

The Zoya Factor, which is Sonam and Dulquer's first collaborative project, is about a girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. However, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda (played by Dulquer Salmaan), who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and it will mark Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019