Dulquer Salmaan And Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor Gets A Release Date. Details Here

Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor. (Image courtesy: foxstarhindi)

Highlights The Zoya Factor will release on June 14 this year The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi

The makers of The Zoya Factor announced the release date of the forthcoming film on Friday evening. Film's new release date was announced on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of Fox Star Studios, the production house which has produced The Zoya Factor. The makers shared a poster featuring film's lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. They also revealed that the film will hit the theaters on June 14, 2019. "She'll make you go what the luck. Get ready for a zany ride with The Zoya Factor on June 14, 2019," read the caption on the post.

Take a look at the post here:

The Zoya Factor has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the film, as a part of the forthcoming film's promotional strategy, changed her name to Zoya Singh Solanki on her Twitter as well as Instagram profile and her Twitter bio reads: "Lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team."

The Zoya Factor went on floors last year and it is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive and she will be seen sporting permed hair in the film, while film's lead actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of a cricket player. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The Zoya Factor is Sonam and Dulquer's first collaborative project. Sonam Kapoor's last big release was Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, while Dulquer was last seen in the 2018 film Karwaan.