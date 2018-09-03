Sonam Kapoor's Not-So-Surprise Visitor During Night Shoot Of The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor, who was busy shooting for her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor in Mumbai, had a very special visitor on the sets of the film on Sunday night. It was none other than her husband Anand Ahuja, who "after a whole day of work," came to meet the actress. Sonam shared a video clip of Anand on her Instagram story, in which he can be seen reading a book and wrote: "Zoya Day 5! After a whole day of work, he comes to see me at my night shoot." She accompanied the post with three heart emoticons. So cute!

Meanwhile, Sonam who plays the titular role in the film, keeps her Instafam engaged by giving them a sneak peek into the sets of the film. Sonam, will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive in the film and she will also be seen sporting permed hair.

The Zoya Factor went on floors last week, Sonam shared a picture of the draft of the film's script on her Instagram story on wrote: "New Start."

Sonam and and Dulquer Salmaan had announced their association with the film on social media earlier this year. " Super happy to be a part of this unique story The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller," tweeted Sonam.

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer@foxstarhindi#AdlabsFilmspic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

The Zoya Factoris being directed by Abhishek Sharma and the film also features Dulquer Salmaan, who will be seem playing the role of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Angad Bedi and Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of her father onscreen.

The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name and it is slated to release on April 5, next year.