Sonam Kapoor Starts Filming The Zoya Factor, Dad Anil Kapoor Wishes Her Luck

Sonam Kapoor, who started filming her upcoming film The Zoya Factor on Wednesday, has occupied a spot on the trends list on Twitter. On Wednesday, Sonam shared a picture of the draft of The Zoya Factor script on her Instagram story and wrote: "New Start." A few days before the film went on floors, Sonam tweeted: "Super excited to shoot for The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Can't wait to share more updates with you all." The Zoya Factor will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and it will feature Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who will be seen playing Sonam's father onscreen.

Meanwhile, Sonam's father Anil Kapoor wished the team The Zoya Factor by sharing a sp[ecial tweet. He wrote: "To a new beginning! All the best to the whole team of The Zoya Factor.Let the madness takeover!"

Sonam and Dulquer had announced their association with the film on Twitter in March this year, while Sonam mentioned that she was "super happy" to be a part of the film, Dulquer wrote: "Now this one is really special for me! Introducing The Zoya Factor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Sharma!"

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer@foxstarhindi#AdlabsFilmspic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

The Zoya Factoris based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. Speaking to IANS about the film, director Abhishek Sharma had mentioned that Sonam will be seen portraying the role of an advertising agency executive whereas Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. "The book has many layers, characters and tracks. Sonam is our Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive. She was the first person that came to my mind as she's as bubbly as Zoya. Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. It's always great to work with Adlabs Films," said Abhishek.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on April 5 next year.