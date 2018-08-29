Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor: Sanjay Kapoor On Why He Was Cast In His Nieces Film

This is Sanjay Kapoor's first film with Sonam Kapoor (Courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor, who is all set to play Sonam Kapoor's reel-life father in The Zoya Factor, said that he was not cast in the film because of his niece, a Hindustan Times report stated. "The only thing that works right now is the chemistry between us. As an actor, you have to work on your character. Abhishek Sharma (director) didn't sign me because I was Sonam's uncle, (he did so) because he saw the actor in me, and felt that I'd suit the character," a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/bollywood/sanjay-kapoor-on-the-zoya-factor-the-director-didn-t-sign-me-because-i-was-sonam-s-uncle/story-z7j9c6zK2p4ymlOPciMIpM.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" >Hindustan Times quoted the actor as saying. This will be the first time Sanjay Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Sonam Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest of all the Kapoor brothers - Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Sonam is the elder daughter of actor Anil Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor, who appeared to be very "excited" about the collaboration added: "Its super exciting to work with Sonam. She's family, and when you work with someone who's from the same family, it's better. It's great fun, yaar."

The Zoya Factor, which went on floors on Wednesday, is a film based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. As mentioned earlier, the film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has films like The Shaukeens and Tere Bin Laden to his credit. Sonam Kapoor co-stars with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi in The Zoya Factor. The film will be Dulquer's second Bollywood project. Anil Kapoor sent his best wishes to the team of The Zoya Factor and tweeted: "To a new beginning! All the best to the whole team of The Zoya Factor! Let the madness takeover!"

Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Prem, which also featured Tabu. In a career spanning over two decade, Sanjay Kapoor featured in films like Sirf Tum, Auzaar, Raja, Shaandar and Mubarakan.

Sanjay Kapoor was recently seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The segment also featured Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat.