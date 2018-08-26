Raksha Bandhan 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Others Celebrate With Adorable Posts

Rakhi 2018: Priyanka Chopra with brother Siddharth (courtesy priyankachopra)

On Raksha Bandhan, celebrations are on in full swing on social media with celebrities pouring in messages for their Rakhi-partners. "I've got an army of brothers, and this one, Siddharth Chopra, happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) Happy Raksha Bandhan! It's one of my favourite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection," wrote Priyanka Chopra, as she shared a photo with brother Siddharth. On Rakhi, Deepika Padukone shared a note for her sister Anisha: "Like always... I promise to love you, protect you and bug you... forever! I love you smallie."

Sonam Kapoor had to had to Instagram the best ever Rakhi wish! Actor Abhishek Bachchan also Instagrammed a priceless throwback photo of himself and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wrote: "Partners in crime since the days of matching pajamas! Happy Rakhi Shwetdi!"

Arjun Kapoor, who was wished on Rakhi with an adorable post on sister Anshula's Instagram, reshared the throwback photo to write: "I have a parrot on my shoulder and guess what she's confused by!!! My fashion choices... Ya I'm sorry that Fanny pack is mine and you ain't getting it no matter how hard you stare! Anshula, happy Rakhi to you, you're lucky you have such an amazingly warm, genuine, funny, cool, sorted and fashion forward brother!!! Ya and you're not a shabby sister yourself too (actually you're the best)!"

Meanwhile, this is what Kajol tweeted: "And let's all protect the important things in life as well... humanity, compassion, value for life and self-respect." Farhan Akhtar, who also re-shared a photo Instagrammed by his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar, wrote: "Behna ka kya kehna.. boss!" Meanwhile, Rakhi wishes have also poured in from celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D'Souza and others.

Sara Ali Khan also made an adorable post for her brother Ibrahim. Here's how Bollywood celebrated Rakhi:

I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@Iamsidchopra) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p #HappyRakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection... https://t.co/327Tx0O7Lqpic.twitter.com/2WULvEjAFx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 26, 2018

#HappyRakshaBandhan everyone! And let's all protect the important things in life as well..... Humanity, Compassion, Value for Life and Self Respect — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 26, 2018

Touchdown Delhi for a few hours... need some tying and collection to be done from the truly Bro zoned ones #HappyRakshaBandhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2018

To my little boy @Nigel__DSouza Happy RakshaBandhan .. For me you are always going to be this little one I have to look after, to guide, to worry about and to love more than words can express... I love you pic.twitter.com/qapUyiq669 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 26, 2018

